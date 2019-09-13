La La Anthony, Karrueche And More Attend Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow’s Beauty Collab Launch

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow KKW Beauty Collab Launch

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews / Splash News

La La Anthony, Karrueche, Paris Hilton Attend Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow’s Event

Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow just launched their KKW Beauty Collab this week during NYFW and the ladies had the support of their celebrity friends Karrueche Tran, Paris Hilton and La La Anthony among others.

LaLa Anthony at Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow KKW Beauty Collab Launch

Source: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews / Splash News

La La looks stunning right?

Karrueche Tran at Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow KKW Beauty Collab Launch

Source: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews / Splash News

Karrueche was looking flirty.

Paris Hilton at Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow KKW Beauty Collab Launch

Source: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews / Splash News

Paris was working all her angles…

Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow KKW Beauty Collab Launch

Source: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews / Splash News

Winnie had a big of a wardrobe malfunction but we’re not going to show you that! Malfunction aside, what do you think of her launch look?

Check out Kim’s favorite makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic interviewing her and Winnie Harlow on set of their KKW Beauty x Winnie campaign shoot.

Hit the flip for more photos and videos.


We love watching Winnie and Kim together. They also made a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week it was pretty fun.

