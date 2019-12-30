The Seeds Of 2019: These Celebrities Welcomed Babies This Year

Eva Marcille and Husband Michael Sterling

Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2019

2019 was a fruitful year for some of your favorite famous families — including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Wests and Real Housewives’ peach holders Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille.

Keep clicking to see the celebrity seeds of 2019 and don’t fret if we missed a few — Part 2 is coming at you tomorrow.

Queen Naija and Clarence White kicked of the year strong with the birth of their son Legend Lorenzo White in January.

Kehlani made a whole project While We Wait, in preparation for the birth of her first baby girl Adeya, born in March

Lira Galore and Pierre “Pee” Thomas became the parents of a little girl, baby Khaleesi this April. It was a double blessing for Pee, who also welcomed a son Chase with popular IG model Kaylar Will in March. We’re hoping Lira and Pee work out their coparenting arrangement in 2020 — as the battle both in court and on social media got pretty ugly this year.

Erica Dixon gave birth to twin baby girls Embrii and Eryss in early May.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines for lots of reasons this year, but none were more important than those about the birth of their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born May 6, 2019.

    Psalm

    Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West celebrated the birth of their fourth child, a son named Psalm, on May 9th via surrogate.

    Kobe and Vanessa Bryant welcomed their fourth daughter Capri in June.

    Kimbella gave birth to Santana James July 3rd, while hubby Juelz Santana was in jail. The family has a lot to look forward to in 2020 as Juelz is scheduled for release next September.

    Kendrick Lamar and longtime love Whitney Alford are new parents to a baby girl as of late July this year.

    The real gift is FAMILY 🤞🏾 #MerryChristmas

    Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale announced the August 1st birth of their first son together via IG stories. Their little boy joins Cole’s son Daniel, 9, from her marriage to Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.

    And we back

    Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Bennett made their daughter Kensli, 4, a big sister August 29 thanks to the birth of their second daughter Marli.

    Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling welcomed their second son Maverick Leonard Sterling on September 27th. Maverick joins big brother Michael Todd Sterling Jr., who turned 1 in April, and big sis Marley Rae Sterling.

    Amber Rose and boo thing AE welcomed liddo Slash Electric this October. The baby is named after Amber’s favorite guitarist, Slash from Guns’N’Roses, and his middle name is in honor of the type of guitar he plays.

    Yung Miami aka Caresha Browniee & 808 Mafia producer Southside became proud parents of a daughter named Summer Miami in October. Miami is also mom to a six-year-old son named Jai from a previous relationship while Summer has five older siblings on her father’s side.

    Cashmere Saint Newton ❤️

    Cam Newton & Kia Proctor had their fourth child, a son named Cashmere Saint Newton in October.

    Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker announced the birth of their daughter Blaze Tucker in November. Kandi was very open about her surrogacy experience on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and her YouTube channel. Kandi and Todd are parents to three-year-old Ace, as well as Kandi’s daughter Riley, and Todd’s daughter Kaela.

    Chanel Iman and baller hubby Sterling Shepard welcomed their second daughter, Cassie Snow Shepard on December 17th. Daughter Cali Clay Shepard turned 1 in August.

