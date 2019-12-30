The Seeds Of 2019: These Celebrities Welcomed Babies This Year

1 of 21 ❯ ❮

Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2019 2019 was a fruitful year for some of your favorite famous families — including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Wests and Real Housewives’ peach holders Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille. Keep clicking to see the celebrity seeds of 2019 and don’t fret if we missed a few — Part 2 is coming at you tomorrow.

Kendrick Lamar and longtime love Whitney Alford are new parents to a baby girl as of late July this year.

View this post on Instagram The real gift is FAMILY 🤞🏾 #MerryChristmas A post shared by 10 / 17 / 95 (@nikokhale) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:31pm PST Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale announced the August 1st birth of their first son together via IG stories. Their little boy joins Cole’s son Daniel, 9, from her marriage to Daniel “Boobie” Gibson.

Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling welcomed their second son Maverick Leonard Sterling on September 27th. Maverick joins big brother Michael Todd Sterling Jr., who turned 1 in April, and big sis Marley Rae Sterling.