10 MORE Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine
Not Just D-Nice: 10 MORE Crowd-Rocking DJs To Party With At #ClubQuarantine
It’s a great time to be a DJ with reliable internet access during this stressful Coronavirus crisis where everyone’s looking for quality quarantine entertainment as a daily distraction from the mentally, physically and emotionally draining side effects of social distancing.
And by everyone, we mean literally EVERYONE binge-watching shows/movies on Netflix, flooding Tik Tok with hilarious content, Twitter-fingering on Twitter all day, getting glammed up with nowhere to go and partying with crowd-rocking DJs who continue to spread good vibes with the littest IG Live jam sessions we’ve ever seen.
Hit the flip for TEN MORE crowd-rocking DJs to party with at #ClubQuarantine.
Questlove
The world-famous drummer extraordinaire also happens to be a very dope DJ with elite crate-digging skills that you definitely should experience live (or on IG Live).
DJ Mars
We told you to follow the iconic DJ Smurf aka Mr. Collipark and demand that you follow another Atlanta legend who will have you sweating in your living room.
Sean Falyon
The Philly-bred party-rocker is one of Atlanta’s dopest DJs who can rock any crowd, in any venue, with any of his award-winning sets.
DJ Beverly Bond
You may know her as the founder of Black Girls Rock but she’s also an amazing DJ who attracts many of your famous faves to her poppin’ IG Live sets.
https://instagram.com/djtrauma/
DJ Trauma
The ‘international party smasher’ has rocked crowds across the globe and been on tour with A-listers like Dave Chappelle. Need we say more.
DJ E-Clazz
He’s easily one of the Top 5 dopest DJs right now. Follow him and you’ll see why.
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
"A King & A Prince" will be going down today at 6p est/3p pt …been working out the details for yall, yesterday ALOTTA DJ's had trouble with IG & FB deleting & interrupting thier lives cuz of copyright infringements & just based on the fact that way more ppl are online these days. I dont want that to happen so in order for me to make sure yall hear & see this uninterruped Ima move to twitter via periscope. The sound will be better and we wont get cut off. I knooow I knoow..I can hear yall huffing and puttin now lol…you be aaaight your phone is in ya hand all you gotta do is open twitter lol…. Been working on something special for yall these last 24hrs and trust it'll be worth it. 6p Est twitter.com/skillzva
Skillz
One of the most recognizable voices in Hip-Hop can also be found dropping jam after jam (after JAM) at a packed party near you. If you know, you know.
DJ Quicksilva
If you’ve ever been to CIAA, you know he’s one of the hottest DJs in the game today. The bigger (and litter) the crowd, the better.
https://instagram.com/djzinhle/
DJ Zinhle
The South African wonder is SUPER POPPIN’ internationally with over THREE MILLION followers on Instagram. Get Familiar.
Biz Markie
If you loved D-Nice’s set, you’ll thoroughly enjoy Biz the DJ whose been rocking crowds for decades.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.