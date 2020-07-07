Olympia Lightning Bolt: Usain Bolt Unveils His Sweet Speedy Seed

Usain Bolt is sharing the first pics of his beautiful baby girl. The 8x Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram today to reveal the daughter he welcomed with his longtime love Kasi Bennett. Usain’s post also commemorated Kasi’s birthday and it marked the first time the public learned their tot’s name; Olympia Lightning Bolt.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” wrote the World’s Fastest Man on Twitter.

That. Name. Is. Perfect.

Kasi herself also shared another look at Olympia with fans.

“My gift,” the birthday girl captioned the post.

This is the first child for Usain and Kasi who’ve been dating five years. Usain previously told PEOPLE magazine that he wants a big family with three kids.

“We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person,” said Usain. “I’ve always said I want three kids. The other day I hung out with my buddy who has three kids and it was crazy. I was like, ‘Hmm do I really want 3 kids?’ But yes, yes I do. I’m sure of it.”

Congrats to Kasi and Usain on baby Olympia!