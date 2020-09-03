Tw1nšiêS: Cam Newton’s Rumored Side Baby Mama La Reina Shaw Shares Photos Of Adorable Baby Boy

We’ve yet to officially confirm that Cam Newton knocked up rumored side baby mama La Reina Shaw who recently shared precious photos of 1-year-old son Caesar on Instagram.

But we’re prettyyyy sure that’s Cam’s child. 99.9999% sure. Same eyes, same everything.

Over the past several months, La Reina has kept quiet and posted her thirst traps while never actually confirming a relationship with Cam who was still with ex-boo/baby mama Kia Proctor at the time of her pregnancy.

Fast forward to this week and it appears Kia Proctor is moving on after requesting $15K/month in child support for their 4 kids in an amicable conclusion to the messy saga.

The 32-year-old former exotic dancer filed papers in her paternity/child support case stating that she’s spending a little over $15K/month to take care of their kids, and detailed her spending for their essentials. Newton was previously giving her money but wanted a figure to be determined by a judge for future payments.

She noted that she spends $3,000 on groceries/household necessities, $2,966 on their child care, $666 on clothing, $300 on grooming, and $416 on entertainment. As for her vehicle to get the kids around, she spends about $2,640 a month. These bills, which amount to $15,678, are much greater than the $1,276 she, alone, brings in each month.

Newton recently signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots loaded with incentives that could push his salary to $7.5 million this season.

His starting salary for this upcoming season is $1.05 million with a guaranteed $550,000 at signing.

He had previously signed a record-shattering 5-year, $103.8 million deal ($54 million guaranteed) with the Carolina Panthers before being cut earlier this year.

The former couple started dating in 2013 and welcomed their first son, Chosen, in 2015, daughter Sovereign-Dior in 2017, then sons Camidas in 2018, and Cashmere in 2019.

He recently announced that he has seven children, including a daughter he claims named Shakira from a previous relationship of Proctor’s, and a son named Jaden from a previous relationship of Shaw’s (in a slight confirmation of his relationship with La Reina).

How do you feel about Cam’s baby mama balancing act? Do you think he and La Reina are together? Tell us in the comments and peep her precious baby posts on the flip.