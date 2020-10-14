Bossip Video

DJ Khaled is one of the most genuine easy-going personalities in the culture. He radiates positivity, energy, and optimism which has every brand that’s wanting to dabble in marketing to an urban culture trying to work with him. Khaled began his journey on the radio and now he’s stepping back behind the microphone. Khaled is gearing up to release his new podcast “The First One” where he sits down with his close friends to discuss their first hit record. The podcast will officially debut on October 15th and is developed by SpringHill Ent the company started by Mav Carter and Lebron James in connection with Amazon Music. The podcast will not only focus on hip-hop Khaled will interview artists from all different genres and all different periods in music. In a seemingly crowded podcast space, Khaled has found a topic and lane that isn’t occupied that has a clear path for endless potential. The initial guest list includes Rick Ross, Jon Bon Jovi, Big Sean, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, and more to come down the line. You can watch a sneak peek at some of the podcast episodes in the teaser trailer below.