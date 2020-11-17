Bossip Video

James Harden has had enough and he’s ready to go. Outside of the fact that the Houston Rockets organization appears to be a dumpster fire with former head coach Mike D’antoni being fired, General Manager Daryl Morey skipping town, and Russell Westbrook demanding a trade. Harden certainly doesn’t want to be left there holding the bag for a moribund franchise. However, there is more at play than the front office and on-the-court drama.

According to TMZ , the current political climate has Houston with a major problem. The team’s owner, Tilman Fertitta is BIG time MAGA. Like, BIG time. Donated substantial funds to the Trump campaign big time. Suffice to say, many of the organization’s employees aren’t with it. NBA insider Ric Bucher told Rob Parker and Chris Broussard of FS1’s “The Odd Couple” that there is a full-on “revolt” taking place among those who hate Trump and those who support him and Fertitta.

“What I heard is,” Bucher said, “and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction.”