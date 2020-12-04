Bossip Video

Just a few weeks after dropping some bilingual bars onto Maluma’s remix for his hit “Hawái,” The Weeknd is back in his Spanish bag with a remix for his own song, “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalía.

Just like “Hawái,” the remix for “Blinding Lights” puts a twist on the original track by mixing both English and Spanish, with the addition of Rosalía bringing a whole new element to the song.

Prior to this new release, The Weeknd’s single has already been one of the most popular songs this year. Since dropping back in November of 2019, the song has been featured on the Billboard Hot 100 every single week.

The undeniable commercial success of this song and other singles off of The Weeknd’s most recent effort, After Hours, is just one of the reasons why the artist called out The Grammys after not receiving nominations. The star is set to perform for the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl, and according to industry sources, The Grammys are upset he picked that performance over one during their awards show. In an effort to retaliate, they didn’t nominate Abel for any awards, which drove him to call out the institution for being corrupt.

The self-proclaimed “Star Boy” has alot to be mad about. Billboard recently reported that the R&B crooner hit a record-shattering new height as his stellar track “Blinding Lights” is projected to finish out 2020 as the “Billboard Hot 100 Song of the Year.” The track spent four weeks at No.1 back in April and May, becoming the Weeknd’s fifth song to grace the Hot 100.

In an interview with Billboard back in April, the Canadian and Ethiopian artist shared his inspiration behind the song and he said that his love for 80’s music played a huge role behind the sound of the track.

“I’ve always had an admiration for the era before I was born,” he explained. “You can hear as far back as my first mixtape [2011’s House of Balloons] that the ’80s — Siouxsie & the Banshees, Cocteau Twins — play such a huge role in my sound. Sometimes it helps me create a new sound and sometimes it’s just obvious. I’m just glad the world’s into it now.”