Barack Obama finally made the most important stop on the press tour for his new memoir, A Promised Land: Desus & Mero.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero surprised their loyal fans on Monday when they uploaded a picture with none other than former President Barack Obama, revealing that their interview with the best-selling author would be dropping this weekend. Luckily, before that, we get to see a little sneak peak at their upcoming 30-minute conversation before it comes out.

In this sneak peek, we get to see the moment Obama first meets the Bodega Boys–while still social distancing, of course. The former President of the United States starts their encounter by immediately cracking some jokes, saying he was should have worn a pair of sneakers or some Timberlands. Even funnier, Barry goes in on Desus and Mero, letting them know he saw the episode of the show where they played basketball with Senator Cory Booker, which wasn’t exactly an amazing display of sportsmanship, on their part.

Back in 2019 during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Desus and Mero were asked to name a few guests they’d hope to interview on their critically acclaimed late night show. The God – Level Knowledge Darts authors replied that they wanted to chat it up with Michelle Obama at some point.

“..Whatever she wants, it’d be a special five-hour episode. We would do everything. I’d be doing her hair, we’d be baking pies, do a hand game, playing double dutch. Just drinking Chardonnay,” Desus replied. Who would have guessed that just a year later they’d get to chat it up with her husband, and former leader of the USA.

This is a BIG one for the Bodega Hive!

Don’t miss an exclusive Bodega Boys interview featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama. Watch the special half-hour interview episode of DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME on Sunday, Dec 13 at 11:05pm ET/10:05pm Central.