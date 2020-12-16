Bossip Video

Roddy Rich stops by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about his Compton Toy Drive and perform his hit, “The Box.”

Roddy Rich lives by his debut album title, Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. If it’s not a concert or something work-related, chances are you won’t see Roddy in the mix or clout-chasing like most artists to keep his name hot. While being true to himself, he dominates the charts without much promotion whatsoever. All of this is basically an artist’s dream, but unfortunately, most artists can’t sustain success without being in the mix like Roddy has mastered.

For Christmas, Ricch is stepping back into the limelight but for a great cause. After such a crazy year, Roddy is bringing the Christmas cheer to his hometown of Compton, California. Many would even say he is the Compton Santa due to him hosting a massive toy drive to make sure every kid was able to have gifts for Christmas.

The rapper stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk about his toy drive and also reveal he’s hosting his family’s Christmas this year–and he’s going all out for the kids. While on the show, he treats viewers to a performance of his smash hit “The Box.” You can watch the interview and performance below.