Well, hello there…

Back at it again with with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful holiday season dominated by Monique Samuels’s iconic binder moment on the RHOP reunion, and growing stress over skimpy stimulus payments.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with the Clermont Twins making their debut in the series after emerging as favorites to join “Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood.”

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Shannade & Shannon spoke about their time on the Bad Girls Club that propelled them to social media stardom.

“It was a crazy experience. Being filmed 24/7 and being surrounded around new people was definitely a challenge because everyone came with a different agenda. A single month felt like a year. The main challenge was not really being able to communicate with each other without cameras being around.”

At this point, 9 months into quarantine, we’re all attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream, or stressing over the upcoming COVID vaccine in 2021.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Bernice Burgos, Alexis Skyy and Tori Brixx delivering heat along with Yasmine Lopez and Dream Doll giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Blac Chyna, DaniLeigh and Kaylar Will so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.