Wowee!

Back at it again with with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful holiday season dominated by Real Housewife of Potomac shenanigans, Lil Baby’s scandalous saga with Ms. London, the return of RHOA without Nene, “canceled” Nate Parker making his return, Michael Ealy entangling with Hilary Swank, the ugliest shoes you’ve probably seen and never-ending post-election shenanigans.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Da Baby’s boo thang DaniLeigh making her return to the series after a whirlwind week where she made her DaBaby baeship Instagram official (despite loud whispers that he’s still with this ex Meme).

“Never knew, stop speaking like u actually in our lives bro . U have no idea of anything,” said the singer to fans who hinted that she might be a homewrecker. “But idc to explain to anyone in the world cause I really don’t owe y’all nothing … the world has more hate and would rather me be a woman that started something with someone that was “already in a relationship” so Idc at all lol”

At this point, 9 months into quarantine, we’re all attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream, or stressing over the upcoming COVID vaccine in 2021.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Lori Harvey, Saweetie, and Tori Brixx delivering heat along with Yasmine Lopez and Alexis Skyy giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Tabria Majors, and Lightskin Keisha so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.