Bossip Video

After several delays and reschedules, the Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole Verzuz is finally happening.

The official Verzuz social media account is confirming that the twice rescheduled faceoff between the R&B singers is finally back on.

“RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO … Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole,” reads a post from the account. “Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!”

The post also notes that this is the “new and final date.”

As previously reported after already being postponed due to Ashanti’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the online battle series started by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole would go back to the series’ original virtual formal.

Both the ladies will safely social distance at home like Jill Scott Vs. Erykah Badu, Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface and numerous other Verzuz battles that viewers enjoyed.

“In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit,” said Verzuz.

Ashanti also confirmed the news on her IG and said she’s “always ready.”

Prior to the new date announcement, Keyshia Cole told a then COVID-positive Ashanti that she’d wait till she recovered so that they could battle in-person.

“I want to give you a hug,” she told Ashanti at the time. “I want to love on you. I want to sing your songs in front of you. I want you to be there and do the same. I want you to enjoy our flowers. I want to enjoy my flowers, and I want us to be united as one!”

The Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole face-off will take place Thursday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Verzuz Instagram page/Apple Music.

Will YOU be watching?