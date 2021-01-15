Bossip Video

After a disastrous 2020, we’re hoping for a better 20201, one that’s filled with prosperity, love and for some, baby blessings.

Some of your fave celebrities grew their families in 2020 including Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir and Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

Below are our predictions for who we think will follow suit within the next 365 days.

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

On July 23, 2020, Ciara gave birth to her third child and her and Russell Wilson’s second, little Win Wilson.

The adorable tot named after Russell’s late dad is apparently giving the NFL quarterback baby fever. In an IG video, he hinted to CiCi that he’s ready whenever she is to have another baby in the Wilson household.

“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell. “Okay, sit down. Let’s stop the video right now,” replied Ciara.

Now we KNOW, CiCi just had a baby but she could follow in the likes of stars like Christina Milian and Cassie who are both currently expecting very quickly after giving birth.

Christina Milian is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Matt Pokora less than one year after having her son and just four days after her daughter’s first birthday, Cassie announced that she’s expecting baby number 2 with her hubby Alex Fine.

Could the beautifully booed up Wilsons be next?

Russell and Ciara are the proud parents of their son Future Zahir, 6, from CiCi’s relationship with rapper Future, and their daughter Princess Sienna, 3.

Keke Wyatt & Zackariah Darring

Keke “stay with a baby” Wyatt might have room for one more baby in her beautifully bustling household. In January 2020 the singer and her husband, Zackariah Darring, welcomed their first child together, Keke’s 10th.

“My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring,” KeKe wrote about her latest baby blessing “He came to our family on 1/6/2020.”

Keke has eight other children from her previous marriage to Michael Ford, and one from her first marriage to husband Rahmat Morton.

Being that this is the first child for Keke and her new hubby, we predict that there could be one more in the soul-stirring songstress’ future.

Mind you she previously told The Christian Post that she believes motherhood is “part of her destiny.”

“I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine,” she said. “That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents.” She admits that juggling her career while managing a house full of children can be difficult, but concludes that, “when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”

Who are we to argue with destiny?

When KeKe makes that 11th baby announcement, just remember where you heard it first!

Meagan Good & Devon Franklin

Megan Good recently noted that she froze her eggs just in case she and her sweet, sanctified spouse Devon Franklin want to have a baby. Could this be the year? Maybe.

The actress bravely told Romper that she initially was unsure about whether or not want she wanted kids but her spouse never pressured her about it.

“It wasn’t until I got married that I even considered having a family,” said the actress.” My husband DeVon and I talked in the beginning, like, “Do you want kids down the road?” And I said, “I think I do.” But it was never “right now” or “soon.” I think we both knew that we wanted to wait a few years and really grow as a couple first, solidify the marriage. He started getting the itch way before me, definitely, but it was a very open conversation, which I loved and appreciated. Even though he was ready, he didn’t pressure me or make me feel bad because I wasn’t there yet.

Just to be sure, however, she froze her eggs three years and it “wasn’t a nightmare at all.”

Ultimately Meagan said she’s happy with her decision and should she choose to get pregnant, she’s covered by not only the egg freezing process but by faith.

“The process gave me peace of mind, 100%,” she told Romper. “These were the steps I needed to go through to ultimately get what I want. My family is pretty fertile, and I don’t feel like I’ll have an issue, but you just never know. The process gave me peace of mind, 100%” she expressed. “I’m a believer in what the Bible says: ‘Faith without works is dead.’ I have my faith, and freezing my eggs, to be proactive instead of reactive, is me putting in work with my faith. You’ll never regret doing it, but you might really regret not doing it.”

A M E N!