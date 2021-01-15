Bossip Video

2020 was one of the most unpredictable years in recent memory and, of course, that took a toll on a lot of relationships in real life and in the spotlight. We can only hope that 2021 will be more stable, so let’s look at what a more normal (fingers crossed) 365 days will mean for some of our favorite celebrity couples.

Break Up: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Not to be haters, but…we wouldn’t be surprised to see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky break things off later this year.

Rihanna has a lot on her plate: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty, and even a new activewear line coming out sometime soon–she might not have time for a serious relationship right now! We’ll admit, these two are an attractive couple, but they could just be better off as friends like they have been for years.

If they end up working out, we’re all here for it, and we’re glad to see them having so much fun together.

Stay Together: Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns

During a hard time in both of their lives, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns found each other.

These two have known one another and been good friends for a while, but once they decided to get together and make their relationship official in September 2020, they became an instant favorite among fans. When you make your debut in matching Versace bathing suits, it’s hard not to turn heads.

KAT and his family have been hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jordyn has stayed right by his side, and we hope these two continue down a strong path after such a tumultuous year.

Get Engaged: Saweetie & Quavo

Quavo and Saweetie have quickly worked their way into our hearts as one of our favorite celebrity couples, and in 2021, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them take that next step!

While the couple didn’t go public until March of 2019, the two of them have actually been together for much longer. It was a whole year earlier, in March of 2018, when Quavo first DM’d his now-girlfriend, sending her a snowflake emoji and the infamous message: “You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.”

Ever since they’ve gone from a couple many folks thought were a “PR relationship” to one of the most beloved pairs in the music business.

Divorce: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

For anyone who has watched their relationship play out over the last couple of years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally pull the trigger on their divorce.

On paper, KimYe is a match made in heaven as two of the biggest stars in the entire world–but even Mr. West would admit he’s put his wife through a lot over the course of their 7-year marriage. If these two do end up looking for other suitors in the future, Kim might benefit from going the route of Serena Williams and Miranda Kerr: marrying a billionaire who likes to stays more behind-the-scenes than someone like Kanye.

Still, this is a prediction we wouldn’t mind being wrong about.

Stay Together: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey

While their relationship has only just gone public, it’s obvious just how smitten Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan are for one another.

Rumors of their romance first kicked off in November 2020, when the pair was spotted leaving a flight together after touching down in Lori’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia ahead of Thanksgiving. Fast forward to her birthday in January, and her boo was already seen hanging out with the whole Harvey fam, wishing his “Turtle” a Happy 24th.

Even though fans are used to seeing Lori thrive in relationships, this transparency is new for Michael B. Jordan, so we don’t see it ending any time soon.