Don’t judge a book by its cover and don’t judge a hip-hopper by his horse.

It is very likely that you aren’t very familiar with Randy Savvy but we’re going to change that for you. The “Compton Cowboy” sounds like he poised to make a serious impact on the rap game in a fresh and unique way with his single “COLORBLIND”. Now, before you get it twisted and think this some Kendall Jenner-esque song about “not seeing color” and the dismissal of race, hold your horses. “COLORBLIND” is a heartfelt record about the damage that gang bangin’ does to a young Black man’s mental health.

Randy hails from Los Angeles, California, and grew up as an equestrian who had a deep love for horses and all things cowboy. That said, he still lived in the midst of the land of reds and blues where s#!t ain’t sweet. Being “different” in the hood can come with its own set of difficulties on top of what we already deal with as Black people in Amerikkka.

“COLORBLIND” speaks to the pain that Randy feels as he watches the community he loves be burdened by violence and police presence. The original version, produced by the west coast’s most iconic maestro Dr. Dre, is the type of purified ear candy that could bump from your radio speakers or a rodeo.

Press play down bottom and check him out live from the Riverland Ranch smack-dab in the heart of Compton.

If you dig this, you can find it on Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Also, check out the OG music video.