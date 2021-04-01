TIDDAYS AND THANGS

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a messy week dominated by Quavo and Saweetie’s now infamous elevator altercation, RHOSLC star Jen Shah getting popped on wire fraud charges, Jeezy & Jeannie secretly jumping the broom, Chet Hanks Chet Hanking (and embarrassing his dad AGAIN), Godzilla and Kong GOING AT IT and growing buzz over the Earth, Wind and Fire-Isley Brothers Verzuz this upcoming Easter Sunday.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Lori making her return after her pops Steve Harvey admitted he liked Michael B. Jordan and couldn’t find anything wrong with him.

“You know what, I have tried not to like him,” Harvey said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.” He continued, “But this guy, is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”

Steve went on to say that he’s “hoping this lasts” because “this is a really, really good guy”…and because “I can’t whoop him.”

“Most guys I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whooping in the making. So I’m just hoping they make it, you know,” he said, jokingly.

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Draya Michele and Alexis Skyy delivering heat along with Ella Bands and Maggie Carrie giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Amber Diamond and Ana Montana so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.