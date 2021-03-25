MORE THANGS, THANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a messy week dominated by “relationship expert” Derrick Jaxn’s scandalous shenanigans (and his wife’s hatbonnet), Gary Owen’s wife filing for divorce after years of inspiring his comedy routine, KaBillionaire Kylie Jenner getting klobbered for promoting a GoFundMe to fans, EVEN MORE #MAFS messiness and endless hysteria over Marvel’s “Falcon & The Winter Soldier.”

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Grammy-winning Stallion making back-to-back appearances after winning big at the star-studded show.

According to TMZ, the FCC received 80 complaints about her WAP-bumping “WAP” performance with Cardi. One complaint from Colorado claimed that Cardi and Meg were dancing, “as if they were dancing in a strip club.”

Well, yea…

Another person all the way from Idaho said Cardi & Meg were “absolutely disgusting” during the world-stopping performance that trended for days across social media.

One angry viewer in Texas complained that Megan wore a thong and that she had, “naked look-alike legs.” Well, Christine, everything is bigger in Texas, especially legs and a$$. A New Jersey hater and Looney Toons fan complained that Cardi and Meg got to be half-naked but Pepe LePew was banned from Space Jam.

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, and Erica Mena delivering heat along with Lira Galore and Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.