SUMMER THANGIN’

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Diddy’s back-to-back-to-back bashes, Pee Thomas’s spectacular birthday soirée, Sheryl Lee Ralph proving she’s the baddest 64-year-old alive, Porsha & fiancé Simon continuing to do the absolute MOST, Alexis Skyy & Akbar’s getting into a feather-flappin’ fracas, Summer & London seemingly re-breaking up (again), and more pics from baddie blueprint Bria Myles.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Joie Chavis returning to the series after recently addressing loud whispers that she’s a gold digger.

The very fine mother of children by Bow Wow and Future had this to say about the unfair claims

“I feel like a lot of people say that, and I’m not…I’m a gold digger. If that’s the case, I’d date everyone who tries to date me with money. I don’t. I’ve worked since I was 15, I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support…repeat that! I don’t get any child support.”

Joie added that she’s able to do it all on her own.

“I don’t really need to ask for things for my kids because I can do certain things myself”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Bria Myles, Joie Chavis, and Lala Anthony delivering heat along with Ana Montana giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Chinese Kitty, Rubi Rose and Ana Montana so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.