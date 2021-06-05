Ex-Coworker Comments: Eva Marcille Weighs In On Porsha’s Expedited Engagement To Married Fiancée Simon Guobadia ‘The Situation Is Just Funky’

Eva the diva kept it real!

Eva Marcille appeared on The Wendy Williams Show this week to discuss her starring role in the new BET+ TV series, All The Queen’s Men. The Tyler Perry Studios show is about male exotic dancers and the fierce nightclub owner Madam, played by Marcille, who keeps the talent and the quickly growing business in check. Of course, Wendy had to ask Eva’s thoughts on her former #RHOA co-star Porsha Williams making headlines with her new entanglement and engagement to Simon Guobadia.

“I take the institution of marriage very seriously,” Eva carefully said. “I take commitment and reconciliation very seriously, and so I don’t think much about her, outside the fact it goes across my Instagram. But we’re not friends…the situation is just funky.”

The situation between Eva and Porsha was already significantly stank after a very public falling out that boiled over on the Season 12 virtual reunion in 2020. Porsha fired shots about “socially distanced titties” in retaliation for Eva saying that Porsha’s adorable daughter PJ looks like baby daddy Dennis McKinley. Dennis was previously hooked up with free legal representation via Eva’s hubby Michael Sterling to clear his name of cheating allegations. Eva reiterated that the two castmates never revived a friendship, but she would still never do what Porsha did to Falynn Guobadia.

“At some point she was my friend, at some point we were cool, and that alone I wouldn’t just do it off of girl code.”

We’ll see how bulletproof that girl code really is now that Eva’s current All The Queen’s Men castmate is Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire, who might have more tea to spill about allegedly raising more than eyebrows on his #RHOA cameo with Porsha last season.

It’s getting hot in here and summer hasn’t even started yet!