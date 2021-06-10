Bossip Video

Pull the tell-all interview?! Who said dat?!

Despite legal threats from her estranged husband, a Real Housewives of Atlanta “guest” is still promoting what could be a shocking tell-all interview.

Falynn Guobadia’s “truth-telling” sitdown with “UpAndAdam” is set to air tonight, June 10 at 8 p.m., and it’s clear that Falynn’s hubby/Porsha Williams fiancé Simon Guobadia doesn’t want it to come out. As previously reported Simon and Falynn have been trading shade ever since the trailer for the chat dropped.





Instead of being busy with his wife-to-be Porsha during his birthday vacay, Simon’s been blasting Falynn with not only allegations that she cheated in their marriage, but that she’s pregnant with family friend/assistant Jaylan Duckworth’s baby.

Falynn fired back and hinted that Simon’s a “narcissist” and Jaylan denied having a romantic relationship with the reality star.

Now, ahead of the interview’s release tonight, Falynn’s posting proof that Simon’s seriously peeved that it’s still on the way.

On her IG, Falynn shared an email from the businessman’s legal team who requested that she issue a statement to “diffuse the situation.” Falynn also included a text seemingly from Simon that reads that he’s retained high-powered attorneys and he hopes Falynn is ready for a “very expensive fight.”

“This morning I retained a famed defamation attorney to respond to Falynn’s latest round of falsehood,” reads a text. “The firm gears up by Monday to move aggressively on her and all media outlets carrying her latest falsehood. I have been assured that her interview with “Up and Adam” would not see the light of day. […] Let her know I’m coming after her liquid assets as well as her valuables. There are consequences for publishing a false narrative on two public figures whose livelihoods depend on public and business perceptions. Let her know to gear up for a very expensive fight.”

HE SEEMS NICE.

Also, catch that “two public figures” mention. Sounds like he’s worried that Porsha might catch some shade in the interview too.

Despite the threats, the interview is still set to air; for now at least.

Will YOU be watching?