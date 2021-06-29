Bossip Video

Fans of Wendy Williams know that recently she’s been having a hot girl summer, but what’s up with her recently going out on the town with her much younger and handsome celebrity friend Ray J? Recently Wendy hinted at having a rendezvous with Lamar Odom and dinner with Gary Owen but is Ray J on the menu? That’s what fans immediately thought when they saw photos surfaced of the two celebrities meeting up in Manhattan this week.

In the photos, Wendy and Ray J locked arms as they walk through the New York City streets. Wendy was dressed casually in a Supreme sweater, with both of them wearing masks. Do they actually look coupled up to you?

It appears that Wendy already knew that chit-chatter over her Ray J hangout was inevitable, so in a recent Instagram post, the television host actually debunks rumors before they even started. In her caption she let followers and fans know that Ray J was simply taking her to lunch. Wendy mentioned that Ray J was very cute and married as a final touch in the caption that tells us everything.

“Guess who’s treating me to brunch? He’s very cute & very married. I’m close to his family & he is my little brother.”

In related news, Ray J seems happy to be back on track with his wife Princess Love. The couple recently relocated to Miami, Ray J revealed and he recently shared a picture of Princess and their baby boy Epik chilling in NYC with him 6 days ago.

The couple has come a long way since filing for divorce last year. Princess Love filed for divorce from the “One Wish” singer back in May of 2020, only to rescind the process weeks later. In a surprising turn of events, Ray J then filed for his own divorce papers months later, but ultimately the couple dismissed the docs upon reconciling.

Ray J told TMZ that he wanted to work things out with Love after they realized they had a “different outlook on life.”

“Well we are together, are we ‘back together? I think that’s just a journey we have to take but I think we are together. I think we both have a different outlook on life, so God is good. we taking it one day at a time. Now I think it’s just figuring out how to keep it consistent because… I think we’re meant to be together.”

Good for them!