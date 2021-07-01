Thangin’ ever so thangly

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the star-studded BET Awards, Cardi revealing her pregnancy with bardi baby #2, Saweetie making Jack Harlow shake in her presence, Method Man Shaolin soaking panny drawls, Blacktress Janet Hubert Twitter throat chopping Phylicia Rashad over her Bill Cosby support and the shenanigan-stuffed trailer for Season 10 of “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making another appearance in the series fresh off her momentous birthday week and heart-eyed fiancé Simon professing his love for her on the gram (again).

“The moon and the sun must have been in alignment when we met and decided fairly quickly, I might add that we wanted to be together,” he wrote. I call that moving with “intention and purpose”. One Follower commented recently on one of my post and crystallized this point by saying and I quote, “Love really is a beautiful thing. I’d rather have it and be hated for it, than be lonely and miserable with people who can’t find it.”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Rubi Rose, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Alexis Skyy, Anne Moore and Yaba Beth so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.