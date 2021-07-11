Bossip Video

On Saturday some of sports and entertainment’s elite descended on New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 to celebrate the year’s best moments in sports.

The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One were hosted by Anthony Mackie and aired live on ABC. The ceremony featured not only awards and tributes, but an array of fashion from entertainers and athletes excelling in wrestling, football, basketball, and more.

Arguably the belles of the ball, WWE wrestlers Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks looked like baddies in their evening wear on the 2021 ESPYS red carpet.

The first Black women to battle in a WrestleMania main event took home the ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment and hit the ESPYS stage alongside famed Peloton instructor/influencer Ally Love.

Bianca accessorized her outfit with her WrestleMania belt draped across her shoulder.

Also spotted at the ESPYS were The Bachelor Matt James and plantation party queen Rachel Kirkconnell.

The two have clearly fully rekindled their romance following their brief breakup.

Also in attendance was an injured Tracy Morgan who brought his 8-year-old daughter Maven Sonae to the show…

brolic-ly branded “Bodega Boys” Desus and Mero…

and a stylishly suited Robin Roberts. Robin was decked out in Dolce & Gabbana for the evening.

Naomi Osaka who won Best Female Athlete wore a green Louis Vuitton skirt and accessorized her slick-backed hair with matching rhinestones.

YOU tell us; are you feeling these 2021 ESPY Awards get-ups?