Baby bumpin’ bikini babe Belcalis is showing off her “Wild Side” while promoting her latest verse.

Cardi B gave fans an at-home music video Monday via Instagram where she shared a rap-along to “Wild Side,” her new single with Normani.

Cardi, who’s expecting her second child with hubby Offset, showed off her bare baby bump via a leather bikini. She also lip-synched to the song’s chorus in a green mesh dress with matching green and aquamarine makeup and an ombre wig to match.

Mommy-to-be Belcalis looks damn GOOD, right?

Cardi also used the video as a moment to nudge Normani into recording an at-home “Wild Side” video as well. “Your turn @Normani,” Cardi captioned the video on Twitter.

Cardi also gave fans a closeup look at her makeup from the video that was done by her key makeup artist Erika La’Pearl who used Pat McGrath and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

In case you missed it, Cardi and Normani’s Tanu Muino directed “Wild Side” music video features choreography from Sean Bankhead and styling from Kollin Carter.

As previously reported Aaliyah’s uncle recently said he “wished Normani got family approval before releasing Wild Side” considering that the track sounds a LOT like Aaliyah’s “One In A Million.” Still, according to Normani’s team, there’s no real sample of the song on the track so no harm no foul.

Watch Normani feat. Cardi B in “Wild Side” below.