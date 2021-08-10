Wild ‘N Out’s finest!

In honor of hit improv series “Wild ‘N Out” making its highly anticipated return to MTV, we compiled a definitive list of the baddest baddies to ever sizzle screens as Wild ‘N Out girls during the popular franchise’s 16 seasons.

Famously thirsted over, the Wild ‘N Out girls are the real MVPs of the show fueled by their sex appeal, stage presence and social media following.

The long-awaited new season comes after months of controversy stemming from Nick Cannon’s anti-semitic comments about the Jewish community that resulted in CBS Viacom removing him from the show.

While scrambling to save the show (and countless other jobs), Nick was also collecting baby mamas as the fertile father of 7 who recently welcomed his 4th child of 2021.

If you’re keeping score, former Wild ‘N Out girl Alyssa Scott marked his fourth baby mama along with Mariah Carey (Monroe and Moroccan), Brittany Bell (Golden and Powerful Queen), and Abby De La Rosa (who gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon a few months ago).

“Why do people question it? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club when asked about why he continues to impregnate different women. “The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality…”

But wait, there’s more…

“Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he added.

Who’s your fave Wild ‘N Out girl? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of the absolutely baddest Wild ‘N Out girls on the flip.