Trappin’ and thangin’

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by proudly unwashed celebs admitting that they barely shower, DaBaby removing DaApology from DaGram, Future’s latest toxic transgression against one of his several baby mamas, Meagan Good reminding everyone that she’s still very fine at 40 and the long-awaited return of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out after months of controversy.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over (well, kinda but not really), we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after dropping her new McBaddie meal at McDonald’s.

The buzzy meal includes a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

Fans are encouraged to mix-n-match the meal just like the “Icy Girl” would by topping the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever your imagination takes you.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she gushed. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Megan Thee Stallion, Joie Chavis and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Tori Brixx and Johanna Leia so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.