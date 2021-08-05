Thaaaaaaaaaangs

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by DaBaby fumbling ALL DaBags, Jadakiss single-bootedly Timb-stomping Dipset, Caresha City Girl canoodling with maybe-boo Diddy, speedy Italian Stallion Lamont Marcell Jacobs pulverizing panny drawls across the globe, and Kanye STILL holding the Mercedes-Benz stadium hostage to finish his now mythical album.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nelly’s ex-baddie boo Miss Shantel Jackson making her return to series after firing off premium thirst traps on her gram.

You may recall Nelly gushing over the stunner before switching up and claiming they split two years before previously known.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” said Nelly while competing on DWTS. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Joie Chavis and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Kash Doll, Lira Galore and Mikayla so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.