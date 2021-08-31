Bossip Video

A certain Real Housewife of Potomac is FAR from finished laying out a former friend.

If you’ve been tuning in this season then you know that Dr. Wendy Osefo’s still STEAMING mad at Gizelle for gossiping about Eddie Osefo cheating allegations with Ashley Darby. According to Wendy who likened her castmate to a “big sister” Gizellee’s current “miserable” life is God’s payback for her transgressions.

“I see you for everything everybody ever said that you were,” said Wendy. “What’s so funny, the life you’re living now, is exactly God paying you back for all the bulls*** you’ve done. So live in your motherf*** truth because God is paying your a** back. That’s real s***. You want to fire shots baby girl I got the motherf***ing, bazooka. I will drag you up and down the street over my husband, don’t play with me!”

Gizelle took great offense (of course) to the comments and suggested that if Wendy’s going to “crumble” about rumors then she should find a new friend circle.

Now during the Real Housewives of Potomac aftershow, Wendy’s once again going IN on Gizelle and alleging that Gizelle’s actually the “weak” one, not her.

Wendy hinted that her fellow housewife is much more feeble than she is considering her history with Jamal Bryant. She then brought up those pesky cheating allegations and stories of children fathered outside their marriage.

“The only person who’s weak is the woman who goes back to a man whose never been faithful to her since day one,” said Wendy on the #RHOP aftershow. “The only person who’s weak is the woman whose man fathered multiple children on her. The only person that’s weak is the woman who decides that she’s going to systematically tear down other people’s families because she doesn’t have one of her own. So when we’re talking about weak and we open it and we look in the damn dictionary, you see the face of Gizelle Bryant. That’s a weak b***.”

YIIIIIIKES! Guess “Zen Wen” has left the building…

That’s not all however, Wendy also balked at Gizelle’s “crumble” comments. “I’m a human being,” said Wendy.

“I think it’s laughable to say I shouldn’t be part of the group when it’s clear that I showed emotion in that moment,” said Wendy. “It’s clear that I showed I’m a human being. Sorry, we all can’t be stoic and play a role like the ice queen like you. I’m a human being. I’m so sorry that she feels that that warrants me not to be a part of this group.”

Gizelle still however said Wendy needs “thicker skin” and “hated her from the moment she saw her beautiful face.” Also in the aftershow, Wendy and Candiace wondered why Ashley brought up the Eddie rumor to Wendy instead of Gizelle herself.

Both agreed that there was something shady afoot.

Watch the RHOP aftershow in full below; whose “weak” side are YOU on?