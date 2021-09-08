Bossip Video

Despite years of trading shade, a #RHOA star sweetly supported a housewives alum in the wake of her husband’s passing. Kenya Moore was one of several Real Housewives of Atlanta

of past and present who came to the Linnethia Lounge to support NeNe Leakes during a celebration for her late husband, Gregg.

Kenya shared a pic on her InstaStory of herself alongside Marlo Hampton and Phaedra Parks, both of whom she also previously feuded with, and Eva Marcille.

“#RIHGregg “We will never forget your kindness,” Kenya added on the story.

Prior to attending the celebration of life, Kenya courteously sent NeNe prayers after the #RHOA legend shared that her husband was “transitioning to the other side” amid his battle with stage three colon cancer.

“A Good Man. Praying for Gregg, Nene Leakes, and their family,” Kenya captioned a picture of Nene and Greg in her InstaStory. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently- he was always kind and respectful.”

Very classy, Ken!

Prior to Kenya’s kind gestures and olive branch, she and NeNe feuded over numerous things including claims that Kenya was “trying to provoke” NeNe into a fight after she called her a “bully” and after they got into a nasty back and forth during a cast trip to Greece.

All that is hopefully water under the bridge for the former friends.

In addition to Kenya highlighting her time at Gregg Leakes’ celebration of life, Marlo Hampton also posted pics on her social media showcasing herself decked out in all black for the occasion.

Phaedra Parks also shared a post from the celebration captioned;

“Whenever you call me-I’ll be there, whenever you need me-I’ll be there, I will always be around @neneleakes #RIH @greggleakes #GreggLeakes

As previously reported, other attendees included Porsha Williams, Lisa Wu, rapper Trina, Karlie Redd, #RHOP’s Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Laura Govan, Shamea Morton, Pastor Jamal Bryant, and Coach Stormy.

What do YOU think about the attendees of Gregg Leakes’ celebration of life?

Kudos to Kenya for classily coming through.