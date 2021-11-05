TIDDAYS!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by big budget Halloween costumes, Jay Z joining (and un-joining) Instagram, Kelly Rowland shattering the baddieverse with a soul-snatching IG Reel, Kofi Siriboe pulverizing hella panny drawls on “Insecure,” and the premiere of star-studded Western “The Harder They Fall” on Netflix.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after being honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year.

“I used to be a people-pleaser because I did want everyone to be happy,” she explained. “If you come around me, I always try to make sure everybody good. Before I was grown, I’m doing whatever my parents say. I’m doing things that make my parents happy. At school, I’m trying to figure out what’s going to make these kids stop bullying me. But when I started getting older, I started figuring out, everything that y’all asking me to do not make me happy.” “It seems like I can never satisfy everybody,” she continued. “So then I started being like, ‘What do I like?’ I’m an only child, so I had a lot of time to spend by myself to think about it. I’m here by myself all day; what we gon’ do, Megan? That’s how I figured out I really do enjoy writing music. I love writing stories. I started living life for me.”

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Ayisha Diaz, and more delivering heat along with Mellow Rackz giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Asian Doll, Tori Brixx, and Jania so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.