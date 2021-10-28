Whole lotta tidday meat

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the “Insecure” Season Byeve premiere, pink and green outrage over Amanda Seales rocking AKA paraphernalia, Jada Pinkett-Smith telling her and Will’s business (again), Tabria Major’s EPIC tribute to Ciara, Ashanti shaking her birthday cakes in paradise (again), Drake’s “Cocaine Cowboys”-themed birthday party, 21 Savage’s FreakNik-themed birthday bash, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after shattering Reality Twitter with the messy trailer for her RHOA spin-off “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

As previously reported, the reality superstar dished on her spin-off while hosting Bravo’s Chat Room and detailed what to expect.

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” said Porsha “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features JuJu, India Love, and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Nicki Minaj, Ari Fletcher, and Caresha so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.