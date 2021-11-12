We have the meats

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Condola’s spicy return to “Insecure,” Beyoncé dropping her first song in a year, Jeff Bezos’ boo thang getting caught eye-smashing Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie J filing for divorce from Faith Evans, Teyana Taylor slow twerking on Yung Miami and Rubi Rose, Saweetie playing the piano for Damson Idris, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen of vacays Ashanti making her return to the series after shaking her birthday cakes in the Bahamas.

A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0, she continued her tropical tradition on land and sea without a care in the world.

At 41, ‘Shanti is one of the baddest in the game who recently spilled some of her priceless fitness secrets.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood. I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food.”

At this point, we’re easing into Fall where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky holiday links, cold weather choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Johanna Leia, India Love, Ashanti, and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Erica Mena, and Bernice so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.