Tonight’s #RHOPReunion will include a friend of the show releasing receipts about some shady tweets.

Askale Davis will appear tonight alongside Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo during part two of the reunion and the newbie will apparently be well prepared.

A Bravo clip shows that while the group is discussing Mia being a “disaster on social media,” Mia points to her social media manager who’s “pretty much the same person as her” and runs her account. She added however that she “owns” her tweets.

Askale then whips out printed receipts of the housewife’s shady words while wondering;

“Are you paying them overtime?! I would like to know. I’m trying to figure out why we got all these tweets about Askale from Mia. Why?!” “Can I see them?” asks Mia while reading through Askale’s printed-out tweets. “Why are you reading them like you know you didn’t write them?! responds Candiace.

As previously reported Askale doesn’t believe Mia’s social media manager claims, but Mia’s doubled down and she even recently posted her team.

Mia also recently revealed that she almost skipped the reunion entirely because things on #RHOP were negative and “not adding value”…

“Because we (G& I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives. Wee don’t do “nasty” drama. I should have watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”

and the housewife ticked off a number of issues she had with things said on the show.

“I haven’t heard of any of the ladies on other platforms being referred to as a prostitute, body shamed for their hands and feet, called a liar for basically everything they say, a handsome man, husband is an old granddaddy disrespectful drunk who saved them from the strip club who’s Mom doesn’t love them. How much do you expect one person to take?” wrote Mia who previously said that Askale should be “grateful” that she attended and “kept her relevant.”

Do YOU agree that Mia got flooded with negativity during her freshman season?

In addition to seeing #RHOPReunion receipts and Mia making an appearance despite her hangups, viewers will also see Askale’s all-pink, all-Black female-designed look.

“That entire look came together in less than 48 hours,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “I flew to Atlanta, met with my stylist and I’m literally about to have a heart attack like ‘What are we doing?!’

Askale wore a JAELL by Jayda Ellis dress and Christian Louboutin shoes with makeup by Fifi Tesfatsion and styling by Amy J.

According to Askale, her hair was styled by her hairstylist Dominique Nicole who “has the best slayage when it comes to hair.”

“I wanted to do something fun, so I said; ‘Give me a high pony to the side.’ I had an all-female, all-Black team. I don’t just walk the walk, I talk the talk. That’s women supporting women for real.“

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion part-two airs TODAY, Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.