We made it!

DaDamage Is Done: Pettiest Reactions To DaApology From DaBozo After DaFumbling Of DaBags https://t.co/do5L4c2llv pic.twitter.com/SG2zFyXW7H — Bossip (@Bossip) August 3, 2021

2021 was the never-ending sequel to the absolute WORST year ever, of ALL-Time, that gave us everything from DaDownfall of DaDaby to the rise of Nick Cannon as everyone’s favorite fertile turbanator during yet another stressful year where nothing made sense (except Saweetie having her own McDonald’s meal).

We also learned that many wealthy celebs live washclothless lives that involve splashing themselves with water and washing only when visible dirty.

At one point, proudly unwashed celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and more were telling everyone they could find that they were musty.

You may recall things getting so musty that the Rock (and other hygienic celebs like Cardi B and Chris Evans) stepped in to clear up any misconceptions.

“I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” he tweeted . “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”

Jason Momoa also made it known that he has a great relationship with water unlike his unwashed peers.

“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”

As expected, there were several breakups, almost-breakups, hour-long breakups, and babies in Hollyweird that had fresh shenanigans on social media every single day.

Overall, 2021 was another miserable mess in a surgical mask saved by Jadakiss, hilarious memes, Ashanti thirst traps, and some amazing movies/shows to get us through.

What was your fave BOSSIP headline of 2021? Tell us down below and peep ALL the BEST BOSSIP headlines of the year on the flip.