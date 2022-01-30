Caught Counterfeitin’! Change.org Cancels Coachella Campaign For Travis Scott Because Of Over 60,000 Fraudulent Fan Signatures

Error 404: Real fans not found.

Well, this is awkward! Travis Scott’s fans don’t have to lie about how deep and dedicated they are, but something in their latest effort to rehabilitate their fave’s career just doesn’t add up. Literally! Buzzfeed reports that Change.org removed a petition to let Travis perform at Coachella next year because it discovered 60,000 of the signatures were fake.

Last month, Coachella announced that Travis was removed from the 2022 lineup after the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. In addition to public outcry and a long list of other festivals cutting ties with the controversial rapper, a Change.org petition with 60,000 signatures pressured Coachella to drop Travis. This week his fans launched their own campaign asking Coachella to make him a headliner in 2023.

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately,” the petition stated. “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’s fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

What are stans if not delusion persevering? The goal of 75,000 should be light work for an artist who consistently sold-out stadiums across the world and launched his own festival. By Jan. 26, the petition made headlines for nearly meeting its goal with 70,000 signatures pouring in after just three days. It was too good to be true. The next day, the number plummeted down to 5,000.

A representative from Change.org told BuzzFeed that they removed over 60,000 of those signatures from the campaign after engineers discovered “fraudulent activity.”

“Our team identified patterns of fraudulent activity and removed the corresponding signatures that were seen on this petition,” the reperesentative said.

It’s unclear if the petition was deleted by its creator or if Change.org pulled the plug, but it’s no longer accessible on the website. Now it seems like Travis’ best chance at getting on Coachella’s stage is to turn the stage into a family affair with Kanye, who is a headliner this year.

The Kardashian Klan rappers were already spotted collaborating with Future on Kanye’s upcoming album, Donda 2. With lawsuits piling up, deals falling through left and right, and fans who can’t even get together a few thousand signatures, Travis might need to give it a rest while the dust settles.

Do you think Travis should pull up to Coachella or finally fall back?