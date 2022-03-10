THE MEATS!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Ryan Coogler being mistaken as a bank robber, born-rich billionaire Kim K‘s tone-deaf statement about work, Daniel Kaluuya allegedly getting entangled with a sketchy ‘life strategist,‘ Latto clashing with the Bardi Gang and Barbz, Nicki giving Lil Kim her flowers, Dame Dash dropping all kinds of gems, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kanye‘s new boo thang Chaney Jones returning to the series after making things Instagram official with the polarizing rapper.

Bearing a striking resemblance to a certain Kardashian, the bronzy baddie was first spotted with the 44-year-old Rap star in Malibu before popping up at his Donda 2 listening event in Miami.

Following their night out together, they were photographed shopping in south Florida’s Bal Harbour mall where West focused on his phone while strolling alongside the model who implied she’s his muse in a viral Instagram post.

In addition to being heavy on the scene, she’s friends with several celebs, famous baddies, and influencers including Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves who she’s rumored to know very well.

At this point, we’re three months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Miracle Watts, Rosa Acosta, Normani, and more delivering heat along with Lira Galore giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ayisha Diaz, Tahiry, and Sky so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.