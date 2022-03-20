Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On the 20th not only do we have the Spring Equinox but the sun moves into fiery Aries. This culmination will call in the winds of change both emotionally and physically. Many also celebrate this as the true “New Year” prompting not only spring cleaning of homes and offices but also the start of detoxing from habits and situations that do more harm than good. Mercury will be transiting Pisces into Aries this week prompting the collective to have to double down on balancing their hot and cold emotions. Collectively we should all be expanding a spiritual practice (meditation, Tai Chai, ritual bathing etc) at this time that grounds us in a healthy way while also making sparkly plans for the near future. Wearing tones of melon, plums, pinks, and soft whites will help us to energetically align into this new season.

Alrighty, let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN:

You're set to expand psychically and spiritually this week, perhaps with the Spring Equinox energetically providing some breathing room for a departure from your usually strictly left brain thinking. As you work to stand in your power and emotions equally know that luck in all endeavors can be found by tapping into your intuition. To enhance this practice guided third eye opening meditations on YouTube. Red Flag: If something or someone doesn't sit right with you, heed your gut and move on.

Sweet Spot: Add some spiritual cleansing to your spring cleaning duties by dropping Florida Water into your mop bucket and sprinkling a few quartz crystals into your plants.

