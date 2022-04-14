TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Solange’s 17-year-old son Julez getting caught up in messy rumors, DJ Jazzy Jeff saying Will should’ve slapped someone sooner, Monica clapping back at a viral tweet about her relationship with C-Murder, Maino revealing his sexual runaway slave fantasy, Druski posting (and deleting) a questionable video skit, Eleven and the gang returning for ‘Stranger Things 4,’ and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kayla Nicole making her return to the series after dragging Cam Newton in response to his clownish comments about “bad b****s” who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.”

Travis Kelce's gf Kayla Nicole has thoughts on Cam Newton's comments… pic.twitter.com/utjqKS4Y1D — NFL.Memes.01 (@NFLMemes_01) April 13, 2022

“I think it’s foolish that we have to keep having this same tired conversation about the quality that makes a woman of substance,” said Kayla on her InstaStory. “This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet,” she added. “Because that’s what his mama did. Like, boy! Go date your mama then!”

She then told her followers to head to her Twitter account where she suggested that Cam date a Michelin star chef and fired off zingers like “It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo a**.”

A lot of y’all wanna be with your Mama. And it shows. 🙂 https://t.co/qquOO3I8b6 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

It’s really not a matter of can she cook – it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass. 🙄 — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far? — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

Kayla also added a petty NeNe Leakes meme with a comment about Cam being unemployed and having “nothing but time to” to “be quiet and get that a** in the kitchen.”

That man ain’t had a job in months. He has nothing but time to “be quiet” and get that ass in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Wbm7qFkSUu — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 12, 2022

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods, Chlöe Bailey, City Girl JT, and more delivering heat along with giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from LightSkinKeisha, Normani, and Kali so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.