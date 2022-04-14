Bossip Video
1 of 13

TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Solange’s 17-year-old son Julez getting caught up in messy rumors, DJ Jazzy Jeff saying Will should’ve slapped someone sooner, Monica clapping back at a viral tweet about her relationship with C-Murder, Maino revealing his sexual runaway slave fantasy, Druski posting (and deleting) a questionable video skit, Eleven and the gang returning for ‘Stranger Things 4,’ and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kayla Nicole making her return to the series after dragging Cam Newton in response to his clownish comments about “bad b****s” who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.”

“I think it’s foolish that we have to keep having this same tired conversation about the quality that makes a woman of substance,” said Kayla on her InstaStory.

“This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet,” she added. “Because that’s what his mama did. Like, boy! Go date your mama then!”

She then told her followers to head to her Twitter account where she suggested that Cam date a Michelin star chef and fired off zingers like “It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo a**.”

Kayla also added a petty NeNe Leakes meme with a comment about Cam being unemployed and having “nothing but time to” to “be quiet and get that a** in the kitchen.”

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Jordyn Woods, Chlöe Bailey, City Girl JT, and more delivering heat along with giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from LightSkinKeisha, Normani, and Kali so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.