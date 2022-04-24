Bossip Video

We’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On April 30th we are blessed with a Black Moon which means that it is a second new moon for April as well as a Solar Eclipse! Woosah! Not only that, this Black Moon will be in the sign of Taurus. Eclipses come to shake us into place and usher in our ideal situations that we didn’t even know we needed. This week’s scopes will be hyper focused on this cosmic event.

As both the sun and the moon align in the determined and sensual sign of Taurus, placing a spotlight on the monetary, what we value and our physical environments, our value systems and where we choose to focus will be rearranged and examined bottom up.

This week my psychic focus for the collective focuses on how to best harness this Black Moon for abundance, pleasure and self/romantic love and make you aware of any unexpected shake-ups that are on the way.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

This eclipse will bring you all types of luck (mostly in the financial sense but also in kismet opportunities) with a focus on you cultivating your own gifts and special power. Note that in order for you to reach this next level like the proverbial phoenix you will be challenged with jealousy from others. It’s important that you lean into your divine masculine during these encounters and simply lean back, don’t react become the observer and let the person act out their role. All truth will be revealed in time. Stay centered and stay honest. RED FLAGS: Gossip will be mixed in with truth from others this week. Fly above it all. SWEET SPOT: Give your money a boost during this Black Moon by writing down your top financial goals for the next six months on a $5 bill. Keep it in your wallet and look at it daily repeating out loud your goals.

