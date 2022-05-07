These New Moms Are Getting Ready For Their First Mother’s Day
Since Mother’s Day is right around the corner we’re celebrating some first-time celeb moms! While all moms are hugely appreciated, there are some lovely ladies who are getting ready to celebrate their first Mother’s Day.
Stars including Rihanna, Jeannie Mai, and Eve are new to the mom’s club. Each year, celebs announce their beautiful pregnancies and each year we follow their motherhood journey and watch the babies grow like they were a part of our own family. North West is definitely “niece” and we’re patiently awaiting the arrival of Rihanna and Rocky’s bundle of joy!
Since the surprise pregnancy announcement heard around the world in January, parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been parading through the streets of LA and baby-mooning on the islands. Rih’s also been flaunting her precious preggo belly in scantily clad get-ups. While Rihanna is an expecting mother, she’s still a mother, making this her first of many Mother’s Days. Symbolizing a true work of art, Rihanna was honored with a Greek Goddess-Like statue of the replica of her April Vogue cover.
In the interview with Vogue, the Diamonds singer talked about some of her excitements coming into motherhood, as well as her pregnancy style and decision to have a nontraditional baby shower.
No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she says, shaking her head. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”
When it comes to what she’s expecting as a new mommy, she says:
“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she says. “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”
How sweet is Mama Rih!
Here are celebrities celebrating their first Mother’s Day.
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai announced her first pregnancy with husband rapper Jeezy late last year after they tied the knot in April 2021.. The couple welcomed their first child with a sweet post of a baby blanket on Instagram.
After initially keeping the baby’s name and gender private, Jeannie confirmed that they welcomed a baby girl named Monaco Mai Jenkins.
The “The Real” host has since opened up about postpartum and her “fourth-trimester” figure, sharing “while being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum.”
We’re sending a happy and healthy Mother’s Day wish to mama Jeannie Mai!
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, have been married since 2018, and the couple recently welcomed their first child via surrogate. The couple definitely kept things private, revealing their plans only after the baby arrived in January. The announcement came only a week after a cover story was published in Vanity Fair in which she expressed their hopefulness about having children. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” said the two.
The baby news was shared on Instagram with a confirmatory post on Instagram on January 21, in which the new mommy asked respectfully for privacy.
According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, their daughter arrived just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a hospital in San Diego, Calif, and is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti, which means “fragrant flower” is of Sanskrit, Indian origin, an ode to her mother’s heritage.
Happy Mother’s Day to Priyanka Chopra!
Eve
Earlier this year, rapper/actress Eve announced the birth of her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper. The “Queens” lead took to Instagram to share the news saying, “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st, 2022,” alongside the most darling photo of her newborn son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.
Her husband who’s an entrepreneur and race car driver shared the same photo, and the couple will be happily celebrating Eve’s first Mother’s Day this weekend. It looks like they’ve kicked it off with a family event at Piston Distillery in Worcestershire, UK.
Kash Doll
Queen Kash from the D has had an eventful year. From her new relationship with rapper Tracy T, to her recurring role on STARZ’ BMF, and finally, a journey into motherhood. After letting fans in on her pregnancy news, the rapper celebrated the birth of her first child which she also shared via Instagram.
Baby Kashton Prophet made his way hearthside on January 6, 2022, and Kash Doll has been in mama mode since. In November of 2021, the rapper posted photos from her basketball-themed baby shower at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. She and Tracy T looked elated as they celebrated the life of their baby boy to be.
Let us just add, that Kash has been KILLING IT as a new mom, with a fierce snapback and a golden maternal glow.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the new mommies and mommies-to-be!
