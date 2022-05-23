Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The Sun has just entered the sign of Gemini on the 21st and Mercury Retrograde goes into Taurus. This powerful combo coming right on the heels of last week’s Lunar eclipse will heighten our creativity as well as allow us a do-over in the areas of money, commitments (personal and professional) as well as dietary changes. With Jupiter digging deeply into Aries also on the 10th (an event that only occurs every 12 years) you may feel propelled to start a lot of new projects or relationships. However with Mercury Retrograding in Taurus until June 2nd, it’s best to just blueprint out your ideas (or hold on starting that new relationship) until after it is over. Taurus deals directly with matters of the heart and pocket so these areas will be affected the most.

One caveat is that any relationship or project that had begun in the past and then stalled can be revived during this period.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

The theme of dealing with your shadows continues for you Capricorn. This is the year that you are asked to be courageous and really take time to dip into your emotions and learn how to process them in a healthy way. Leading up to the new moon in Gemini on the 30th will reveal some long-held secrets by those near and dear to you. RED FLAG: When the news gets out – don’t take sides- let everything cook as more details will be revealed in the coming months. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been dealing with work-related stress, Spirit is urging you to find release in the arms of nature – take in a hike, hit the beach or even going for a stroll in your neighborhood park will serve you well.

