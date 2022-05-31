Bossip Video

A July court date has been set for the alleged gunmen who murdered Memphis Rapper Young Dolph last November.

In November 2021, rapper Young Dolph was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookies in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Dolph was stopping to pick up cookies for his grandmother before hosting his annual turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving when he was fatally shot. In the days after his murder, police worked to solve the case and quickly had several suspects in their sights. Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith were charged in connection to the murder. Shortly after they were apprehended, both men asked the judge for more time to gather finances for a proper legal team.

The judge’s patience quickly ran out and at the end of January, he demanded them to have representation by February 4th. In March, the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center revealed Young Dolph was shot approximately 22 times in their autopsy findings.

A court date has been set for July

Smith and Johnson’s legal team has requested a trial date of July 1. While most of the case has been kept under wraps, this July, we will finally hear what suspected motive lead to the murder of Young Dolph. The same day, Smith will also have a bond hearing after spending almost a year behind bars.