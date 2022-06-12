Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The big astrological event this week is the Strawberry Moon on the 14th. A Strawberry Moon is a super moon and was originally coined this term as it signaled the time to harvest strawberries for indigenous American tribes. For astrology and ritual lovers it’s a moon that allows expansion in luck, love and prosperity – making it great to do a money or love ritual with.

This moon will sit under the Gemini sun but be stationed in Sagittarius – making us feel more adventurous, bold and frankly a bit risky- frisky.

Fire signs and those with dominant Sag and Gemini placements will be the most affected by this pretty moon.

Pluck this ripe moon and let’s see what the week has in store for your sign!

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

You’re in a season of endings and serendipitous new beginnings. But in order to get to the good stuff, you’ll have to take courageous leaps of faith. You can and should do so as the second half of the year promises to be quite sparkly for you. RED FLAG: To ease any emotional discomfort spend time with your fave little ones in your life. SWEET SPOT: Head to a summer festival wearing your most dapper, prettiest frocks and enjoy the flirtatious beings coming your way.

