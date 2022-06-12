RHOP's Ashley Darby Opens Up About Divorce From Husband Michael

What was the last straw?

Back in April, BOSSIP reported that RHOP star Ashley Darby filed for separation from her husband, Michael Darby. Things are getting real as the pageant queen’s separation unfolds in the latest season. Although she’s saving details for the show, Showbiz CheatSheet reports Ashley opened up about her split on an episode of the Side Piece podcast.

“Unfortunately, I can’t talk about too much because it’s part of the show, and we are filming right now. But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it.”

In a previous statement on Bravo’s Daily Dish, Ashley said she and her Aussie senior citizen husband are both at “very different stages” in their lives and “have very different goals” for their futures. However, she did confirm that one specific situation was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”

In addition to handling the split in public and in front of cameras, Ashley said still lives with her 62-year-old ex. Although she said living with Michael is “a challenge,” it helps with co-parenting their sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

“We’re roommates. All we talk about is the kids,” Ashley explained when asked if there’s any temptation or sparks of romance left.

The soon-to-be single housewife celebrated her 34th birthday last week with a stunning photo shoot. “In my era and loving it,” she captioned on a glowing picture in her birthday suit.

“I’m truly thankful for every single turn that’s brought me here. Learning to trust and release,” Ashley wrote on Instagram.

What do you think was the catalyst for the break-up?