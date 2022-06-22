Bossip Video

The drama continues for Safaree and Erica Mena!

This week Mena launched a social media Battle Royale with her now ex-husband’s new companion, Kimbella Matos.

A Brief History Of Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels’ Tumultuous Relationship

In 2019, after a surprisingly short courtship, Love & Hip Hop Alumnae Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, married in a fairytale wedding that any former video vixen would dream of.

Despite their marriage getting super messy fairly quickly, the lovers wasted no time procreating and the couple managed to pop out two young children — two-year-old daughter Safire and son Legend, who will celebrate his first birthday June 28th, before officially divorcing in March of this year.

The Alleged Reasons For Safaree And Erica’s Split

Unfortunately, the reality show fairytale didn’t last long. By July of 2021, Erica had accused her gyrating Jamaican of pumping it up with Joe Budden’s ex, Kailyn Garcia, while she was pregnant. That was just one of the multiple alleged extramarital activities and instances of neglect the new wife attributed to her husband.

The Samuels have repeatedly given social media users a front-row ticket to their commitment to chaos, repeatedly going back and forth with each on social media and keeping us in their business. Despite being seen canoodling on vacations with other LAHH ensemble members, it seems as if the two have officially split and may not be on the best of terms.

Erica Mena Lashes Out This Week On Social Media

“Talking crazy about your baby mother to your prostitute but you don’t even know your kid sizes is a weird flex. Be Safe Tho” Erica Mena tweeted to her 844K followers on Tuesday.

Kimbella Matos Responds To Erica’s Message On Instagram

Although Safaree hasn’t publically claimed Ms. Matos, whose Instagram describes her as a model/host, the influencer fired a slew of shots at the singer/actress.

In her IG story posts, Kimbella encouraged Erica “to keep her name out of her mouth”, then suggested that Erica has “slept with the whole industry for free” and “sold her p—- to a whole soccer player in New York City.”

Erica Mena Responds To Kimbella Matos’ Message

Following Kimbella’s shady stories posts, Erica took to her Instagram to let loose on her ex’s rumored new lover. Erica informed the young lady that instead of stalking her, she should get her money up because says Safaree has told her that Kim has been begging to get her bills paid. Mena went on to say that her ex-husband has a “bad sex addiction” and encouraged Matos to seek therapy for her insecurities because Safaree is a “narcissist” and will enjoy messing up the girl’s head.

In addition to the well-wishes Mena dropped an added a stinger by calling Safaree’s woman a knock-off version of herself.

“If you wanna talk about what money can’t buy – For you it’s your own identity You will always be known as the Walmart botched body Erica Mena.”

Not to be out shaded, Matos returned to Instagram Stories with a lengthy letter to the mother of her boyfriend’s children.

In her online claims, Matos said that Erica has been continuously throwing shade at her, stalking her from multiple fake pages, passing out her “pastrami” to athletes, and sliding in other men’s DM’s. She continued by accusing Erica of sleeping with a married man and writing a book about it, being miserable and saying she, Matos, will go down in history as the girl the Erica was pressed, crying on TV over.”

Weird flex but, ok.

Of course, Safaree is mum on all of the mudslinging between his two bodacious beauties but with his son baby Legend’s 1st birthday coming this week, hopefully, these ladies can find some middle ground.