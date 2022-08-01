Bossip Video

Partying with Anderson and Bruno is on our bucket list

Grammy-winning superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak showed up and showed out at a poolside SelvaRey Piña Colada Party where entertainment tastemakers celebrated the signature drink of the summer.

SelvaRey Rum (co-owned by Mars) is the star of a popular wave of Piña Coladas with unique recipes launching at swanky hotels like Loews, The Beverly Hills Hotel, and The Hollywood Roosevelt.

A true showman, Bruno whipped up a few cocktails with SelvaRey Global Ambassador Brian Klemm before performing with BFF Anderson .Paak and a live salsa band.

And yes, Anderson rocked THAT wig AGAIN–you know the one.

This comes after the dynamic duo collected countless awards for their critically-acclaimed album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” that debuted at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

We also spotted them at Mary J. Blige‘s album release party “Good Morning Gorgeous” at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood.

Other notable guests included Nas, Taraji P. Henson, Ellen Pompeo, Joan Smalls, Porsha Williams, Ella Mai, Jadakiss, D Nice, and more.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Mary spoke about how her new album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ comes from a place of positivity.