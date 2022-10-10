Bossip Video

Kanye West Releases the Documentary “Last Week”, which previews new music and shows meetings with ADIDAS executives where he used pornography to illustrate how uncomfortable it was to see them steal his designs.

Kanye West has had an interesting week on social media from Instagram to Twitter. All this started after Ye sported an “All Lives Matter” tee during his YZY SZN 9 reveal. Immediately everyone offered their opinion on his shirt from Gigi Hadid, Diddy, and Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory just to name a few. Ye fired back on his Instagram account before IG ultimately pulled the plug locking him out of his account. He took his responses to Twitter he was also shut out of his account after only a couple of tweets.

After such a wild week, Kanye West surprised everyone by dropping a new documentary Last Week on YouTube. In this new documentary, he previews new music, prepared for fashion week, and even attends his daughter North West’s basketball game.

Perhaps the most shocking part is Ye’s meeting with ADIDAS where he shows pornography to convey how he felt dealing with them stealing his designs.

You can watch the full documentary below.