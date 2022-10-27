Show Stoppers: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Shine Bright At The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ World Premiere

Rihanna shone bright [like a diamond] at the “Wakanda Forever” premiere alongside A$AP Rocky ahead of her return to music on the soundtrack.

On Wednesday Marvel Studios held the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in Los Angeles which served as not only a preview of the new film but a night of remembrance for Chadwick Boseman. The purple carpet was filled with entertainment’s biggest stars and by far the biggest surprise of the night was Rihanna touching the carpet alongside A$AP Rocky.

New mommy Rih looked beautiful in Rick Owens and A$AP matched her in a two-piece look.

As previously reported Rih’s teasing a track called “Lift Me Up” which is reportedly one of two songs she recorded for the film’s soundtrack. The song is described as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman written by Riri, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler.

The tribute was recorded in five different countries and is produced by Göransson. It will release Friday, October 28 via Rih’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.

The second track for the movie is reportedly titled “Born Again” and it’s described as a “beautiful ballad” produced by The-Dream.

As we await the songs you can enjoy pictures of Rihanna in all her glory at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere below.