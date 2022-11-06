Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

As I mentioned a few weeks back we are in full swing of eclipse season. The big planetary action next week is the Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse on November 8th in TAURUS!

Just to recap – a Full Moon is a time of completion or things coming full circle. It can be an emotional time and those emotions will be heavily anchored towards whatever sign the Full Moon happens to fall into I.e. Taurus.

A lunar eclipse is an opportunity to create significant change in your life. This change may come about abruptly, as lunar eclipses tend to bring information to you from out of the blue.

So not only is this Full Moon happening in the sign of Taurus but in the season of Scorpio.

Be prepared that anything to do with your income and the parts of your life that make you feel comforted and emotionally stable is up for examination and possibly rapid change.

Also as a ruler of secrets, this Scorpio-anchored eclipse may reveal some truths that you wish to either have never known, didn’t want to have known, or are glad finally came to light.

As an aside everyone should do a simple money magick ritual on the 8th. Get a gold or green candle, light it and write down on a $5 bill three top financial goals that you would like to see come to fruition over the next 90 days.

Don’t blow out the candle, let it burn out on its own and read from the bill every day until the candle is done, and then place it in your wallet until your manifestations come true.

Alrighty, let’s jump into it!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

: If you’ve been calling in a soulmate, know that there will be two choices in the coming year. One choice will be based on your unhealed inner wounds and the other will be based on the high-vibration growth that is possible for you at this time. If you’re still hiding from your emotional undercurrents – you’ll attract a lover that will be a harsh lesson. Your choice. RED FLAG: Some of you have been taking out your frustrations on the wrong people. Please stop and apologize and meditate on what the core problems and patterns are. SWEET SPOT: Around your birthday expect a pay raise or bump up in your job title. Work some money magick now to help that manifest.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!